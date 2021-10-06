checkAd

Vicinity Motor Corp. Enters EV Cutaway Market in Strategic Partnership with Optimal-EV

Vicinity Continues to Expand All-Electric Product Offering within its North American Dealer Network; To Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Today

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(NASDAQ:VEV)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, today announced the Company has signed a licensing and marketing agreement partnering with Optimal Electric Vehicles, LLC ("Optimal-EV"), a market leader in the low-floor electric shuttle bus segment, to serve as the exclusive North American distributor of its all-electric product line through Vicinity's wide dealer network.

Vicinity Motor has entered into the licensing and marketing agreement to license and sell the Optimal S1 and E1 product lines for a period of 10 years in exchange for an investment of USD$20,000,000. Optimal-EV will produce the vehicles and chassis for Vicinity Motor and Vicinity Motor will market and sell the vehicles directly in Canada and through a dealer network in the U.S. Vehicles will be branded "VMC Optimal" and the two partners will share in revenue and profits. The deal is intended to combine the strengths of the two companies in engineering, procurement, design, sales and support.

With the agreement, Vicinity Motor will have access to:

  • Over USD$30,000,000 in firm orders for deliveries in 2022
  • LOI with existing Optimal-EV dealers for potential sales of USD$194,000,000 in 2023
  • Potential sales pipeline of over USD$600,000,000

"This new agreement is a testament to our proven execution, wide sales network and robust footprint throughout North America," said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. "With a clear market segment leadership position in Canada and a growing portfolio of U.S. customers, we are confident we can deliver sales results for Optimal-EV and further enhance our presence in the electric vehicle and Medium & Light Duty Cutaway categories. In a total addressable market of USD$26 billion, the agreement will provide access to order book of over USD$30 million for delivery in 2022.

