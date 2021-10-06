checkAd

Triskell Software, recognized as a Strategic Portfolio Management provider in Forrester's Q3 2021 Report for SPM Tools

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 09:00  |  26   |   |   

MADRID, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triskell Software, one of the leading vendors of Enterprise Portfolio Management, has been included in the Q3 2021 Forrester Overview for Strategic Portfolio Management Tools. This report is a detailed summary that shows the most relevant vendors that can be found in this market. Triskell is included thanks to its background in delivering flexible solutions related to Project Portfolio and Strategic Portfolio Management.

Aligning strategic objectives with portfolio execution is a major challenge for enterprises today. As stated in the Forrester Overview, SPM tools are "technologies that automate the translation of enterprise strategic plans into product and service plans that bring actual business value through the prioritization and delivery of work initiatives" [1].

Therefore, in this context of digital transformation, in which it is essential for companies to deliver value in all the products and services they deliver to customers," tech executives should use this report to understand the value they can expect from an SPM provider"[1]., as explained in the Forrester Overview.

To ensure that strategic planning and execution go hand in hand, many organizations are acquiring SPM tools. Triskell Software's inclusion in this Forrester report is due to "offering in a single platform all the functionalities needed to help companies to achieve business agility and to stay on track during the execution of their strategic planning", says Angel Garcia, CEO of Triskell Software.

Business agility in strategic decision making is becoming increasingly complex due to the number of factors involved: definition of objectives, project prioritization, resource management, measurement of risks and costs, etc. On this point, Angel Garcia emphasizes the fact that "Triskell Software provides flexible solutions to all these management challenges from its platform, allowing companies to manage, monitor and analyze from a single place the execution of their strategy".

[1] Forrester, "Now Tech: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q3 2021", Margo Visitacion, Chris Gardner, Sarah Morana, Andrew Dobak, Kara Hartig, 19 August 2021.

Forrester Disclaimer

The Forrester Wave is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester, and Forrester Wave are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave is a graphical representation of Forrester's call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheet with exposed scores, weightings, and comments.

Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

About Triskell

Triskell is a true Enterprise solution focused on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile Project and product management, and IT service portfolio management.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Triskell Software, recognized as a Strategic Portfolio Management provider in Forrester's Q3 2021 Report for SPM Tools MADRID, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Triskell Software, one of the leading vendors of Enterprise Portfolio Management, has been included in the Q3 2021 Forrester Overview for Strategic Portfolio Management Tools. This report is a detailed summary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association to Focus on Research and Development ...
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.35 Billion in ...
Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 11.25% and will ...
Noma, Led by René Redzepi, Is Named No.1 as The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Are Revealed
Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites
Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Insitu, GKN Aerospace and TNO Team Up to Develop Advanced Radar System for Integrator UAS
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Microsoft and At-Bay partner to offer data-driven cyber insurance coverage
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale