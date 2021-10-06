ASTRO Gaming Introduces ASTRO.ID Collection 2 - New Colors, More Options

ASTRO Gaming, a leader in premium video gaming equipment, today announced the launch of ASTRO.ID Collection 2 , allowing gamers to create personalized headsets, expressing their unique style with bold color combinations.

Starting October 5, gamers can choose from the eight new colors of the “Super Fresh” palette, featuring pastel shades never available before on an A40 headset. The headset frame and five additional accessories each have eight unique color options that can be customized into more than 500,000 combinations. Powering the experience is ASTRO’s award-winning online Headset Customizer, which makes it easy to create, preview and share designs.

“Custom gaming gear is one of many ways gamers and content creators express themselves on stream, on stage or with their friends,” said Aron Drayer, vice president of marketing, ASTRO Gaming. “The very positive feedback from the community around ASTRO.ID Collection 1 led us to offer more colors and options with this second wave, as well as offer it to customers in Europe for the first time. We can’t wait to see the creative combinations gamers come up with.”

The ASTRO A40 TR has been a tournament and content creation staple for more than a decade, known for its audiophile-grade soundstage, exceptional comfort, high durability and flexible modularity.

The ASTRO.ID A40 TR gaming headset customization options include: Headset Frame, Ear Cushions, Headband, Inline Mute Cable, Microphone and Speaker Tags. These components come in the following eight different colors, including: White, Moon Grey, Mint, Coral, Baby Yellow, Heart Pink, Sky Blue and Sweet Purple.

Pricing and Availability:

ASTRO.ID A40 TR Headset retails for $199.99, including shipping. All customized headsets are expected to be built, shipped and delivered within four weeks of your order in a one-of-a-kind box and include an A40 headset case. Available directly exclusively from ASTROgaming.com.

About ASTRO Gaming:

ASTRO Gaming creates premium video gaming equipment and lifestyle products proven by professional gamers and content creators. ASTRO is a division of Logitech G, committed to Advancing Play For All. ASTRO Gaming was spun-off from ASTRO Studios, known for designing the Xbox 360 and numerous other gaming products. All ASTRO Gaming products are available at astrogaming.com. Connect with ASTRO Gaming on Twitter @ASTROGaming, Instagram or our blog.

ASTRO Gaming is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

