TAAT Releasing Branded Merchandise Line of Apparel and Accessories in Q1 2022

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT ”) is pleased to announce that it is to begin offering the inaugural collection of TAAT branded apparel and accessories to smokers aged 21+ in the United States through its TryTAAT e-commerce portal ( http://trytaat.com ) starting in Q1 2022. The Company has made the decision to launch its merchandise collection to capitalize on the enthusiasm and brand loyalty of smokers aged 21+ in the United States who presently use TAAT, many of whom have inquired about purchasing TAAT merchandise. This interest could partially be attributed to sightings of TAAT promotional apparel such as the TAAT logo hats worn by entourage members of world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather in his match against Logan Paul (shown in photos accompanying the Company’s June 8, 2021 press release).

Distribution of branded merchandise has been an increasingly popular method of cultivating loyalty to consumer brands since the 1980s. Through licensing agreements to third-party manufacturers and distributors, firms could reap the benefits of offering official branded merchandise (e.g., protection against trademark infringement, unprecedented opportunities for brand visibility) with minimal capital outlay. John Maries, General Manager of the Jaguar Collection of eyeglass frames (by British luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar, among the first major brands to license in this manner), was quoted in a 1999 TIME magazine article saying that licensing “is a way to let others pay for all the things you'd like to do [with the brand] but your shareholders won't pay for”1. Merchandise featuring cigarette brand logos and insignia (e.g., t-shirts, backpacks) was also a popular offering of “Big Tobacco” firms prior to restrictions from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement in 1998 coming into effect2. Well-known apparel extensions of tobacco brands include Camel footwear (launched in Norway and Finland in the 1970s and Turkey in 1997, each in response to tobacco advertising bans3), and Marlboro Classics (whose garments were sold in at least 29 countries3, was once owned by Valentino Fashion Group4, and is still operating today under the MCS brand name5). As recently as the late 2010s, vintage apparel featuring tobacco brands had a resurgence of popularity in the streetwear fashion category, with a September 2017 GQ Magazine feature stating that “Marlboro’s iconic branding is the hottest thing in streetwear right now”6.