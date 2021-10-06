checkAd

TAAT Releasing Branded Merchandise Line of Apparel and Accessories in Q1 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 09:01  |  64   |   |   

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it is to begin offering the inaugural collection of TAAT branded apparel and accessories to smokers aged 21+ in the United States through its TryTAAT e-commerce portal (http://trytaat.com) starting in Q1 2022. The Company has made the decision to launch its merchandise collection to capitalize on the enthusiasm and brand loyalty of smokers aged 21+ in the United States who presently use TAAT, many of whom have inquired about purchasing TAAT merchandise. This interest could partially be attributed to sightings of TAAT promotional apparel such as the TAAT logo hats worn by entourage members of world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather in his match against Logan Paul (shown in photos accompanying the Company’s June 8, 2021 press release).

Distribution of branded merchandise has been an increasingly popular method of cultivating loyalty to consumer brands since the 1980s. Through licensing agreements to third-party manufacturers and distributors, firms could reap the benefits of offering official branded merchandise (e.g., protection against trademark infringement, unprecedented opportunities for brand visibility) with minimal capital outlay. John Maries, General Manager of the Jaguar Collection of eyeglass frames (by British luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar, among the first major brands to license in this manner), was quoted in a 1999 TIME magazine article saying that licensing “is a way to let others pay for all the things you'd like to do [with the brand] but your shareholders won't pay for”1. Merchandise featuring cigarette brand logos and insignia (e.g., t-shirts, backpacks) was also a popular offering of “Big Tobacco” firms prior to restrictions from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement in 1998 coming into effect2. Well-known apparel extensions of tobacco brands include Camel footwear (launched in Norway and Finland in the 1970s and Turkey in 1997, each in response to tobacco advertising bans3), and Marlboro Classics (whose garments were sold in at least 29 countries3, was once owned by Valentino Fashion Group4, and is still operating today under the MCS brand name5). As recently as the late 2010s, vintage apparel featuring tobacco brands had a resurgence of popularity in the streetwear fashion category, with a September 2017 GQ Magazine feature stating that “Marlboro’s iconic branding is the hottest thing in streetwear right now”6.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TAAT Releasing Branded Merchandise Line of Apparel and Accessories in Q1 2022 LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it is to begin offering the inaugural …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
A.I.S. Resources Plans New RC Drill Program at Yalgogrin Gold Project
FTI Consulting Enhances Health Solutions Practice with Three Senior Appointments
Wesdome Continues to Define Kiena High Grade Zones Near Underground Infrastructure and at Surface
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...