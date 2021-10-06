NXP and Partners Test Advanced V2X Application Scenarios for Collision-Free Driving

NXP and partners will present V2X-enabled prototypes at ITS World Congress in Hamburg, including a smart V2X-enabled e-bike prototype from premium manufacturer Riese & Müller

V2X electronics can help protect bikes and other road users from accidents

NXP releases new applications processor for advanced V2X and IIoT applications



HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS World Congress -- NXP Semiconductors has announced that it will showcase new safety scenarios enabled by vehicle-to-vehicle communication (Vehicle-to-X or V2X) as part of this year’s ITS World Congress in Hamburg. NXP will work together with partners such as premium manufacturer Riese & Müller, to highlight better protection for vulnerable road users, new V2X application scenarios designed to help prevent traffic accidents and e-bike safety demonstrations. NXP's V2X technology is based on 802.11p, a communication standard also known as DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communication). Optimized for automobiles, 802.11p allows vehicles, road infrastructure and other road users to exchange information in real time.

Every year, more than 1.3 million people are killed in road accidents across the world and more than 50 percent of the fatalities are cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists. Technologies such as V2X and driver assistance systems can make a significant contribution to help reduce these numbers and are already in standard use in selected passenger car models today.

To demonstrate how the safety of road users can be enhanced, NXP and Riese & Müller have built a smart electric bicycle prototype. The demonstration combines NXP’s RoadLINK automotive-qualified DSRC modem and Hardware Secure Element IC for V2X applications, with the Cohda Wireless’ On–Board Unit. The configuration enables the e-bike to transmit data on its position, speed and direction of travel to other V2X-enabled vehicles in the vicinity that could pose a potential danger to the cyclist. The module calculates the distances between road users and position changes within seconds. In the event of a dangerous situation, both the cyclist and a car’s driver, would receive a timely collision warning.