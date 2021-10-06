ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture & Storage Project
- (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil increases participation in Acorn carbon capture and storage project in Scotland.
- Signs Expression of Interest to capture, transport and store CO2 from its Fife Ethylene Plant
- Project would capture, transport and store CO2 in secure reservoirs beneath the North Sea
- Adds to previously announced study focused on emissions from St Fergus gas terminals
