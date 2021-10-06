checkAd

ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture & Storage Project

Autor: PLX AI
06.10.2021, 09:09  |  42   |   |   

(PLX AI) – ExxonMobil increases participation in Acorn carbon capture and storage project in Scotland.Signs Expression of Interest to capture, transport and store CO2 from its Fife Ethylene PlantProject would capture, transport and store CO2 in …

  • (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil increases participation in Acorn carbon capture and storage project in Scotland.
  • Signs Expression of Interest to capture, transport and store CO2 from its Fife Ethylene Plant
  • Project would capture, transport and store CO2 in secure reservoirs beneath the North Sea
  • Adds to previously announced study focused on emissions from St Fergus gas terminals
Exxon Mobil Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture & Storage Project (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil increases participation in Acorn carbon capture and storage project in Scotland.Signs Expression of Interest to capture, transport and store CO2 from its Fife Ethylene PlantProject would capture, transport and store CO2 in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook
PREVIEW: B&O Expected to Keep Guidance Unchanged, Post EBIT Profit in Q1 Report, Analysts Say
GN Store Nord Buys SteelSeries for DKK 8 Billion
Netcompany Confirms Exploring Acquisition of Intrasoft International
Hexagon Purus Gets $2.1 Million Order from North America
Swisscom Says Federal Administrative Court Keeps Measures Ordered by COMCO
Suss Microtec Confirms FY Outlook Even as Q3 Orders Jump 40%
Sinch Becoming Global Leader Through Acquisitions, DNB Says, Reiterating Buy
Ambu Shares Headed for Tough Day After Guidance Cut, Analysts Say
Titel
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Nel Faces Delayed Revenues, Lower Margins, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target in Half
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Bayer’s Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a ...
Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Turbine Orders Totaling 847 MW in US from Ørsted Projects
Veoneers Agrees to Be Bought by Qualcomm & SSW at $37 per Share in $4.5 Billion Transaction
Tesla Q3 Production 238,000 Vehicles; Deliveries 240,000 Vehicles
RWE Shuts All Turbines at Jüchen Wind Farm After Another Operator's Turbine Collapses
Lundbeck Wins Trintellix Patent Case in U.S. Court
Adidas Supply Chain Issues, China Exposure Spell Underperformance, Bank of America Says in ...
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:00 Uhr ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture and Storage Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Beim Erholungsversuch haben die Techwerte die Nase vorn
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
05.10.21Bitcoin, Öl, ExxonMobil, Amazon, FB, J&J, Intuitive, Tesla, McDonaldu00b4s, Alibaba,... - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
05.10.21WTI, ExxonMobil, Shell, Gazprom, Merck, Facebook, Delivery Hero, E.ON, LVMH - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
01.10.21ASML: Nach dem Kursrutsch - kommt jetzt die Gegenbewegung? Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
01.10.21Achtung Explosions-Gefahr: Diese Aktie müssen Sie jetzt ganz genau im Auge haben! Ausbruch steht bevor!
Hotstock Investor | Kommentare
Anzeige
30.09.21Die Dividenden-Wette von ExxonMobil ist aufgegangen – vorerst
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.09.21ExxonMobil, Electronic Arts, BioNTech, Micron, ASML, Daimler, Eckert & Ziegler, Commerzbank - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
28.09.21ExxonMobil: Steigende Ölpreise beflügeln die Aktie - Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
28.09.21Exxon, Tesla, Carnival, Apple, BioNTech, Vonovia, CoBa, K+S, Klöckner,... - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte