UMC Reports Sales for September 2021
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2021.
|
Revenues for September 2021
|
Period
2021
2020
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
September
18,750,564
14,533,813
+4,216,751
+29.01%
Jan.-Sep.
153,911,430
131,524,561
+22,386,869
+17.02%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005410/en/
