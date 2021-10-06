checkAd

UMC Reports Sales for September 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2021.

Revenues for September 2021

Period

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

September

18,750,564

14,533,813

+4,216,751

+29.01%

Jan.-Sep.

153,911,430

131,524,561

+22,386,869

+17.02%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.

Wertpapier


