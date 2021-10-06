Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Falls as Kepler Is Increasingly Concerned About Onshore Margins Next Year (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell more than 2% in early trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their price target on the stock.Kepler said it was increasingly concerned about Vestas margins onshore, as price increases are unlikely to compensate …



