Penn Virginia Closes Merger with Lonestar Resources, Rebranding to Ranger Oil Corporation

-- Provides Updated Plans for Combined Company --
-- Continued Focus on Efficiency, Returns and Free Cash Flow Generation --

HOUSTON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PVAC) today announced it closed the acquisition of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (“Lonestar”) and plans to rename the combined company Ranger Oil Corporation ("Ranger", “Ranger Oil” or “the Company”). The Company also announced plans for future operational activity, changes to the composition of its Board of Directors, and a reset of certain Lonestar hedges. The Company maintains focus on maximizing operational and capital efficiency, generating superior returns, and building on its consistent track record of free cash flow generation, which it has sustained every quarter since fourth quarter 2019.

Rebranding to Ranger Oil Corporation

Reflecting its focus on safe and efficient oil and natural gas operations in Texas, Penn Virginia intends to officially rebrand as Ranger Oil Corporation and, effective October 18, 2021, begin trading under the NASDAQ ticker symbol of ROCC. The rebranding is expected to be fully complete prior to year-end 2021.

Darrin Henke, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "In a very short time, we have significantly increased the scope and scale of the Company, amplifying its free cash flow(1) generation and return potential. We’ve combined the asset bases of Penn Virginia, Rocky Creek Resources and Lonestar, creating a consolidated asset position producing almost 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with over 140,000 net acres strategically positioned in the core of the Eagle Ford play in South Texas. We now own high-quality inventory approximating 750 locations, approaching two decades of inventory at our current drilling pace.”  

“Additionally, we’ve made significant changes to our management team, assembling a set of highly experienced team members including myself as CEO, along with our Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Development, and numerous other seasoned professionals throughout the Company. These changes have driven a step change in recent asset, operational and financial performance over the last several quarters. Wells spud in 2020 and 2021 have exceeded DeGolyer & MacNaughton’s type curves by approximately 15% cumulatively since they were brought onto production. Our most recent Bloodstone two-well pad generated a combined IP-30 rate of over 4,850 boe/d. Since the beginning of 2020 through the first half of 2021, we had the highest EBITDA margin per boe of any public U.S. independent oil and gas company(2).”

