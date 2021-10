Buy Netcompany on Recent Share Price Weakness, Danske Says Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 09:32 | | 37 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 09:32 | (PLX AI) – Netcompany shares have underperformed peers recently, which prompted Danske Bank analysts to upgrade their recommendation to buy from hold. Netcompany is down 18% since Aug. 23Yesterday the company confirmed it is exploring an … (PLX AI) – Netcompany shares have underperformed peers recently, which prompted Danske Bank analysts to upgrade their recommendation to buy from hold. Netcompany is down 18% since Aug. 23Yesterday the company confirmed it is exploring an … (PLX AI) – Netcompany shares have underperformed peers recently, which prompted Danske Bank analysts to upgrade their recommendation to buy from hold.

Netcompany is down 18% since Aug. 23

Yesterday the company confirmed it is exploring an acquisition of Intrasoft International

The transaction could accelerate Netcompany's ambitions to take part in the digital transformation of Europe, especially in the public sector, Danske said

A deal could increase operational risks as Netcompany has no strong recent M&A history, but the market potential is set to grow materially as Europe is digitalizing, analysts said

Price target DKK 810 implies upside of 18%



Netcompany Group Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Netcompany Group Bearer and/or registered Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer