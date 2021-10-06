Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Buy Netcompany on Recent Share Price Weakness, Danske Says (PLX AI) – Netcompany shares have underperformed peers recently, which prompted Danske Bank analysts to upgrade their recommendation to buy from hold. Netcompany is down 18% since Aug. 23Yesterday the company confirmed it is exploring an …



