NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. NOT FOR GENERAL DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA OR JAPAN. NOTHING IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTITUTES OR CONTEMPLATES AN OFFER OF, AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond 4finance S.A.: announces fixed income investor meetings 06-Oct-2021 / 09:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4finance S.A. announces fixed income investor meetings

6 October 2021. 4finance S.A. ("4finance" or the "Company") has mandated ABG Sundal Collier AB and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as Joint Global Coordinators and Bookrunners, and BCP Securities LLC as Lead Manager, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings, commencing on Monday 11 October 2021.

A EUR denominated senior unsecured callable fixed rate bond issue, expected to be rated by S&P and by Moody's, with a tenor of five years (the "New Bonds") may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions.

The proceeds from the New Bonds will be applied towards repayment of the Company's outstanding USD 200,000,000 senior unsecured callable fixed rate 2017/2022 bonds (ISIN: XS1597295838 / XS1597294781) (the "USD Bonds") and for general corporate purposes.

Today the Company will issue a conditional notice of early redemption of all USD Bonds, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the USD Bonds, subject to completion of the issue of New Bonds.

USD bondholders wishing to participate in the New Bonds may be given the opportunity to use their USD Bonds to subscribe for the New Bonds. Holders of USD Bonds who have an interest in this may contact ABG Sundal Collier AB at telephone no: +46 (0) 8 566 286 40 or by email: dcm-syndicate@abgsc.se, or Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited at telephone no: +44 (0) 207 663 3200 or by email: SNEL-CSG@stifel.com.