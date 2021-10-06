Dustin Jumps 7.5% After Earnings Blowout Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 09:43 | | 25 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 09:43 | (PLX AI) – Dustin shares were up 7.5% in early trading after the company significantly exceeded earnings estimates in its fiscal fourth quarter. Q4 adjusted EBITA of SEK 229 million beat estimates of SEK 184 million, while Q4 revenue of SEK 5,105 … (PLX AI) – Dustin shares were up 7.5% in early trading after the company significantly exceeded earnings estimates in its fiscal fourth quarter. Q4 adjusted EBITA of SEK 229 million beat estimates of SEK 184 million, while Q4 revenue of SEK 5,105 … (PLX AI) – Dustin shares were up 7.5% in early trading after the company significantly exceeded earnings estimates in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITA of SEK 229 million beat estimates of SEK 184 million, while Q4 revenue of SEK 5,105 million beat consensus of SEK 4,895 million

The strength is broad-based across line items and segments and the order book is intact, which is likely to lead to tangibly positive revisions in consensus, analysts at SEB said

A strong proposed dividend of SEK 2.21 per share is also positive news, the analysts said



