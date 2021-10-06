DGAP-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous GBC AG: Invitation to the IIF - International Investment Forum [ONLINE] on October 14, 2021 // Registration is now open 06.10.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

we hereby invite you to attend the IIF -International Investement Forum on October 14, 2021 starting at 09:45 am (CEST).



As a purely digital live event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers access to listed companies from the small- and mid-cap segments all over the world with no detours. The Speakers on October 14, 2021 will be board members of listed companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.



The following 10 companies will present in 45-minute slots:



- ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC (ISIN: CA0203981034)

- BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC (ISIN: CA0898041086)

- BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD. (ISIN: AU0000BRN8)

- CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS INC (ISIN: CA14161Y2006)

- CLEAN LOGISTICS SE (ISIN: DE000A1YDAZ7)

- DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76)

- KLEOS SPACE SA (ISIN: AU0000015588)

- META MATERIALS INC (ISIN: US59134N1046)

- OSINO RESOURCES CORP. (ISIN: CA68828L1004)

- SATURN OIL & GAS INC (ISIN: CA80412L1076)



Please register for the IIF exclusively through our website at www.ii-forum.com or HERE.



Participation is free of charge for all investors & press representatives.



We are looking forward to see you!



Contact for queries:



GBC AG

Marita Conzelmann

+49 821 241133-49

konferenz@gbc-ag.de



Apaton Finance GmbH

Christoph Zeuch

+49 511 6768 733

press@apaton.com

