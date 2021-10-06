checkAd

DGAP-News GBC AG: Invitation to the IIF - International Investment Forum [ONLINE] on October 14, 2021 // Registration is now open

GBC AG: Invitation to the IIF - International Investment Forum [ONLINE] on October 14, 2021 // Registration is now open

Dear Sir or Madam,
 

we hereby invite you to attend the IIF -International Investement Forum on October 14, 2021 starting at 09:45 am (CEST).
 

As a purely digital live event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers access to listed companies from the small- and mid-cap segments all over the world with no detours. The Speakers on October 14, 2021 will be board members of listed companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.
 

The following 10 companies will present in 45-minute slots:
 

- ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC (ISIN: CA0203981034)

- BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC (ISIN: CA0898041086)

- BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD. (ISIN: AU0000BRN8)

- CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS INC (ISIN: CA14161Y2006)

- CLEAN LOGISTICS SE (ISIN: DE000A1YDAZ7)

- DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76)

- KLEOS SPACE SA (ISIN: AU0000015588)

- META MATERIALS INC (ISIN: US59134N1046)

- OSINO RESOURCES CORP. (ISIN: CA68828L1004)

- SATURN OIL & GAS INC (ISIN: CA80412L1076)
 

Please register for the IIF exclusively through our website at www.ii-forum.com or HERE.
 

Participation is free of charge for all investors & press representatives.
 

We are looking forward to see you!
 

Contact for queries:
 

GBC AG
Marita Conzelmann
+49 821 241133-49
konferenz@gbc-ag.de
 

Apaton Finance GmbH
Christoph Zeuch
+49 511 6768 733
press@apaton.com


