Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 06.10.2021, 10:00 | 10 | 0 |
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-10-06
|Settlement date
|2021-10-08
|Credit rating class
|1
|Term
|3m
|Fixed purchase rate, %
|0.3
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0
|Accepted volume, SEK mln
|0
|Percentage alloted, %
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-10-06
|Settlement date
|2021-10-08
|Credit rating class
|1
|Term
|6m
|Fixed purchase rate, %
|0.4
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0
|Accepted volume, SEK mln
|0
|Percentage alloted, %
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-10-06
|Settlement date
|2021-10-08
|Credit rating class
|2
|Term
|3m
|Fixed purchase rate, %
|0.6
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0
|Accepted volume, SEK mln
|0
|Percentage alloted, %
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-10-06
|Settlement date
|2021-10-08
|Credit rating class
|2
|Term
|6m
|Fixed purchase rate, %
|0.7
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0
|Accepted volume, SEK mln
|0
|Percentage alloted, %
|0
|Number of bids
|0
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0