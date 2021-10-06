Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Wienerberger Buys Struxura with Annual Sales EUR 8 Million (PLX AI) – Wienerberger acquires Struxura, a Belgian producer of prefabricated wall panels.Struxura employs a total workforce of 25 employees at two locations and generates revenues of approx. EUR 8 million



