Wienerberger Buys Struxura with Annual Sales EUR 8 Million
(PLX AI) – Wienerberger acquires Struxura, a Belgian producer of prefabricated wall panels.Struxura employs a total workforce of 25 employees at two locations and generates revenues of approx. EUR 8 million
(PLX AI) – Wienerberger acquires Struxura, a Belgian producer of prefabricated wall panels.Struxura employs a total workforce of 25 employees at two locations and generates revenues of approx. EUR 8 million
Wienerberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Wienerberger acquires Struxura, a Belgian producer of prefabricated wall panels.
- Struxura employs a total workforce of 25 employees at two locations and generates revenues of approx. EUR 8 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0