checkAd

Sectra and major private care provider Unilabs extend cooperation with a new radiology imaging contract in Portugal

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 10:28  |   |   |   

LINKOPING, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a three-year contract with Unilabs in Portugal to deliver the radiology module of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution. The platform will provide radiologists with efficient workflow capabilities and allow radiologists across the Unilabs organization in Portugal to cooperate efficiently around patients.

"We are a distributed and growing healthcare provider with the quality of our clinical results as our foremost priority. Given the increasing demand in the healthcare system, we need to give our radiologists tools for efficient diagnosis and peer cooperation to maintain the quality of care. With the solution from Sectra, we will be able to provide excellent patient care regardless of where we meet the patient," says Renato Correia, Technology and Innovation Executive Director at Unilabs Portugal. 

The contract comprises the radiology module of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and was signed during the first quarter of Sectra's 2021/2022 fiscal year. It will be integrated with Unilabs' local radiology information system (RIS). In Portugal, Unilabs is a leading provider in healthcare diagnostics, with a strong focus on radiology. Unilabs is already a Sectra customer in the Nordic region. 

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to support Unilabs in Portugal in their quest to provide great patient care. The scalability of our solution aligns well with their needs, and it can easily be extended to include more care providers as they continue to grow, or potentially even other imaging needs outside radiology," says Carlos Cardoso, Managing Director of Sectra in Iberia.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

About Unilabs

Unilabs is one of Europe's largest diagnostics companies, offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, and imaging services to patients all around the world. A leading care provider, covering the full diagnostic spectrum, Unilabs' 12,000 employees save lives every day.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-and-major-private-care-provider-unilabs-extend-cooperation-with-a-new-radiology-imaging-contr,c3427540

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-radiology-imaging-solution,c ...

Sectra's radiology imaging solution




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sectra and major private care provider Unilabs extend cooperation with a new radiology imaging contract in Portugal LINKOPING, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a three-year contract with Unilabs in Portugal to deliver the radiology module of Sectra's enterprise imaging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association to Focus on Research and Development ...
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.35 Billion in ...
Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 11.25% and will ...
Noma, Led by René Redzepi, Is Named No.1 as The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Are Revealed
Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites
Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Insitu, GKN Aerospace and TNO Team Up to Develop Advanced Radar System for Integrator UAS
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Microsoft and At-Bay partner to offer data-driven cyber insurance coverage
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale