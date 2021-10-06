checkAd

DGAP-News PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: 7.5 % convertible bond 2019/2024 - Publication of an adaptation of the conversion price

06.10.2021 / 10:24
Frankfurt/Main, 06 October 2021 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850, m:access) informs the bondholders of the Convertible Bond 2019/2024 (ISIN: DE000A254NA6) in accordance with Article 10(p) in conjunction with Article 15 of the Terms and Conditions of the Convertible Bond (the "Bond Terms and Conditions") that an adjustment of the conversion price has been made.

On 25 August 2021, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of PREOS approved a capital increase from company funds (Articles 207 et seq. German Stock Corporation Act(AktG)) (by way of an issue of so-called bonus shares) and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association of PREOS. Accordingly, the share capital of PREOS was increased by EUR 107.495.532,00 from EUR 5.971.974,00 to EUR 113.467.506,00 by converting a partial amount of EUR EUR 5.971.974,00 of the capital reserve. The 5.971.974 new registered no-par value shares of PREOS with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1,00 each resulting from the capital increase from company funds are available to the shareholders of PREOS at a ratio of 18:1 so that one new no-par value share is attributable to 18 existing no-par value shares. The new shares are entitled to dividends from 1 January 2021. The capital increase from company funds was recorded in the commercial register of PREOS on 12 September 2021. Since today, 6 October 2021 (ex-day), the shares of the PREOS ex scrip shares are traded.

