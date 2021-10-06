checkAd

DGAP-News SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Significant revenues and profitability from new business model expected already in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2021, 10:26  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Significant revenues and profitability from new business model expected already in 2021

06.10.2021 / 10:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+++ Press release +++

SGT German Private Equity - Significant revenues and profitability from new business model expected already in 2021

- Revenues in the range of 5 to 8 million EUR expected from private equity business in the second half of 2021

- First half of 2021 with lower loss than expected

Frankfurt/Main, 6 October 2021 - SGT German Private Equity in Frankfurt (SGF), a listed private equity asset manager, reports a low six-digit loss in the first half of 2021, according to preliminary, unaudited figures (IFRS consolidated), because no significant revenues have yet been generated by its wholly owned subsidiary, SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. (SGTPTE), a licensed private equity asset manager based in Singapore, in the first half of 2021, but running costs were largely compensated on group-level by realised and unrealised capital gains within the Heritage VC portfolio (especially Mister Spex and Lingoda). SGTPTE is in the process of raising its private equity fund SGT Capital Fund II and will also manage the recently announced investment in Utimaco. Utimaco is a global leader in high-end cybersecurity software with headquarters in Aachen, Germany, and Campbell, California. The equity invested in this investment alone and managed by SGTPTE will be in the three-digit million range.

In the second half of 2021, SGTPTE expects revenues from private equity business in the range of 5 to 8 million EUR. The management of SGF thus expects a significant seven-digit profit for the Group in the full year 2021 (IFRS consolidated), unless facing unforeseen adverse developments in its Heritage VC portfolio.




Investor Relations Contact

Deep Value Advisors
Dirk Schmitt
ds@deepvalue.de
+49 170 302 8833

 

About SGT German Private Equity

SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global alternative investment and private equity asset manager headquartered in Singapore.

For its new, sector-agnostic private equity fund SGT Capital Fund II with a geographical focus on Europe and North America and a fund lifetime of ten years, SGT is aiming for a target fundraising volume of 1 to 3 billion USD. The management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses - global private equity houses, management consultancies and investment banks.

From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.


06.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bockenheimer Landstraße 47
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 069-348690520
Fax: 069-348690529
E-mail: info@sgt-germanpe.com
Internet: www.sgt-germanpe.com
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4
WKN: A1MMEV
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1238708

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1238708  06.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238708&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSGT German Private Equity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Significant revenues and profitability from new business model expected already in 2021 DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Significant revenues and profitability from new business model expected already in 2021 06.10.2021 / 10:26 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - TERMINATION OF DUTCH SOP ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger präsentiert sich erstmals auf der Intersolar Europe 2021 als Produzent von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec wächst im dritten Quartal weiter und verzeichnet Rekord-Auftragseingang
DGAP-Adhoc: SYNLAB erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: TUI veröffentlicht Buchungs-Update für das abgeschlossene Q4 und kündigt weitere Stärkung der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2021 / ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox finalisiert Verkauf des US-Geschäfts und passt Prognose an
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:26 UhrDGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Signifikante Umsätze und Profitabilität aus neuem Geschäftsmodell noch in 2021 erwartet
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21SGT German Private Equity: Zusammenarbeit mit Tyrus Capital
4investors | Kommentare
29.09.21DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA:SGT German Private Equity und Tyrus Capital kündigen eine strategische Partnerschaft für Private Equity- und Kapitalmarkttransaktionen in USA und Europa an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity and Tyrus Capital announce a Strategic Partnership on Private Equity and Capital Markets transactions in the US and Europe
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten