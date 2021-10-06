Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0.10 per cent DGBi 2030
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024
|
1,980
|
1,240
|
101.710
|100 %
|-0.54 % p.a.
|99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|
2,360
|
1,860
|
98.89
|100 %
|0.11 % p.a.
|99 23724 DGBi 0.10% 15/11/2030
|
635
|
295
|
118.60
|100 %
|-1.77 % p.a.
|Total
|
4,975
|3,395
Settlement: 8 October 2021
