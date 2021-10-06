American Manganese Produces 99.99% Pure Lithium Sulfate from the RecycLiCo Process

The High Purity Sample of 'Green' Lithium was Prepared and Sent to an International Lithium ProducerSURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company")(TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to report the …

The High Purity Sample of 'Green' Lithium was Prepared and Sent to an International Lithium Producer SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company")(TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to report the successful production of lithium sulfate (Li 2 SO 4 ) with 99.99% purity. The bulk sample of lithium sulfate was prepared and sent to an international lithium producer to validate the patented RecycLiCo™ process. "We are extremely pleased with the production of 99.99% pure lithium sulfate directly from the most valuable and least environmentally disruptive source of lithium available in the world - which in my opinion is the end-of-life battery," commented Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "To produce green batteries, you need 'green' lithium, and we are thrilled to be engaged with companies that recognize the promise of RecycLiCo. We are confident that our product will align with the lithium-ion battery industry's needs, and which will unlock long-term environmental benefits."