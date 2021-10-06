--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information06.10.2021St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -Atrium's first residential acquisitions secure 650 units in Poland for EUR53millionAd hoc announcement - Jersey, 6 October 2021, Atrium European Real EstateLimited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with itssubsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner and operatorof shopping centres and residential for rent properties in Central Europe,announces that it has signed its first two residential transactions, totallingaround 650 residential units, located in Warsaw and Krakow in Poland, for EUR53million in aggregate. Atrium will invest further into the properties in order toachieve the highest sustainability standards and a BREEAM certification.Both transactions are expected to be completed no later than the first half of2022, with all apartments operational by the end of 2022. The acquisitions formpart of the diversification strategy which targets the creation of a portfolioof approximately 5,000 residential for rent units by the end of 2025.For Further information:FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis: scatrium@fticonsulting.com[atrium@fticonsulting.com]About Atrium European Real EstateAtrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres andresidential for rent apartments in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locallydominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urbanlocations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. Theseproperties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, andwith the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retailreal estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy todiversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent realestate, with a primary focus on Warsaw and with this announcement will own over650 units c. 80% in Warsaw.The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated anddomiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission asa certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchangeand the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional adviceshould be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of theregulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation andlistings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guaranteeof future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved inthe past are no guarantee of future results.Further inquiry note:For further information:FTI Consulting Inc.:+44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard SunderlandClaire TurveyRichard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Atrium European Real Estate LimitedSeaton Place 11-15UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islandsphone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113FAX:mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comWWW: http://www.aere.comISIN: JE00B3DCF752indexes:stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/5038823OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited