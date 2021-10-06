checkAd

EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / First residential acquisitions secure 650 units in Poland for EUR53 million

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
06.10.2021, 10:35   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information
06.10.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium's first residential acquisitions secure 650 units in Poland for EUR53
million

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 6 October 2021, Atrium European Real Estate
Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its
subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner and operator
of shopping centres and residential for rent properties in Central Europe,
announces that it has signed its first two residential transactions, totalling
around 650 residential units, located in Warsaw and Krakow in Poland, for EUR53
million in aggregate. Atrium will invest further into the properties in order to
achieve the highest sustainability standards and a BREEAM certification.

Both transactions are expected to be completed no later than the first half of
2022, with all apartments operational by the end of 2022. The acquisitions form
part of the diversification strategy which targets the creation of a portfolio
of approximately 5,000 residential for rent units by the end of 2025.

For Further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis: scatrium@fticonsulting.com
[atrium@fticonsulting.com]

About Atrium European Real Estate
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and
residential for rent apartments in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally
dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban
locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over
809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These
properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and
with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail
real estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to
diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real
estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw and with this announcement will own over
650 units c. 80% in Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the
regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and
listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee
of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in
the past are no guarantee of future results.




Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/5038823
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited


Wertpapier


EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / First residential acquisitions secure 650 units in Poland for EUR53 million - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information …

