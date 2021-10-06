checkAd

Valmet to supply key board machine technology to Zhejiang Forest United Paper in China

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 10:33  |  12   |   |   

HELSINKI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply key board machine technology to Zhejiang Forest United Paper in Taizhou in the province of Zhejiang in China. The key technology will be installed in a new container board machine (PM6). The start-up is scheduled for 2023.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. However, a project of this size and scope is typically valued at around EUR 10 million.

"Valmet offered us state-of the-art technical solutions, and we wanted to purchase their proven key technologies to meet our targets. We are especially eager to see the new type of air dryer being used in practice," says Lin Qiqun, Chairman of Zhejiang Forest United Paper.

A completely new type of an air dryer, OptiDry Coat double-pass, will be delivered to Zhejiang Forest United Paper.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include four OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes, an IntelliFormer top forming unit, four OptiCoat Roll coating heads with roll application and a large quantity of OptiDry Coat air dryer units. One of the air dryers is a completely new of its kind, OptiDry Coat double-pass, which combines three dryers in one compact unit, and gives high coating and printing quality, as well as optimized energy-efficiency and runnability. The delivery will also include Valmet DNA machine control system for the coating section and spare parts and consumables packages.

6,300-mm-wide (wire) board machine will produce white lined chipboard grades with a basis weight range of 180-350 g/m2. The mechanical design speed for the new parts will be 1,000 m/min and daily capacity over 1,800 tonnes.

About the customer Zhejiang Forest United Paper

Zhejiang Forest United Paper is a subsidiary of Forest Packaging Group, which was established in 1998 with a registered capital of 150 million and about 1,800 employees. Forest Packaging Group is a high-tech enterprise engaged in the research and development, production and sales of packaging paper grades, corrugated cardboard, corrugated boxes and other products. The company's products are widely used in packaging manufacturing and industrial and consumer product packaging.

VALMET 

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact: 

Zhou Zhou, Sales Director, Capital Sales in China, Valmet, tel. +86 139 1018 6376

Sami Anttilainen, Director, Product Sales, Board and Paper Mills, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 768 7854 

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal  

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-supply-key-board-machine-technology-to-zhejiang-forest-united-paper-in-china,c3427854

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/valmet-to-supply-key-board-machin ...

Valmet to supply key board machine technology to Zhejiang Forest United Paper in China hires

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/valmet-to-supply-key-board-machin ...

Valmet to supply key board machine technology to Zhejiang Forest United Paper in China lores




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valmet to supply key board machine technology to Zhejiang Forest United Paper in China HELSINKI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valmet will supply key board machine technology to Zhejiang Forest United Paper in Taizhou in the province of Zhejiang in China. The key technology will be installed in a new container board machine (PM6). The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association to Focus on Research and Development ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.35 Billion in ...
Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 11.25% and will ...
Noma, Led by René Redzepi, Is Named No.1 as The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Are Revealed
Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites
Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Insitu, GKN Aerospace and TNO Team Up to Develop Advanced Radar System for Integrator UAS
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Microsoft and At-Bay partner to offer data-driven cyber insurance coverage
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale