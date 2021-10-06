Valmet to supply key board machine technology to Zhejiang Forest United Paper in China

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. However, a project of this size and scope is typically valued at around EUR 10 million.

HELSINKI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply key board machine technology to Zhejiang Forest United Paper in Taizhou in the province of Zhejiang in China. The key technology will be installed in a new container board machine (PM6). The start-up is scheduled for 2023.

"Valmet offered us state-of the-art technical solutions, and we wanted to purchase their proven key technologies to meet our targets. We are especially eager to see the new type of air dryer being used in practice," says Lin Qiqun, Chairman of Zhejiang Forest United Paper.

A completely new type of an air dryer, OptiDry Coat double-pass, will be delivered to Zhejiang Forest United Paper.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include four OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes, an IntelliFormer top forming unit, four OptiCoat Roll coating heads with roll application and a large quantity of OptiDry Coat air dryer units. One of the air dryers is a completely new of its kind, OptiDry Coat double-pass, which combines three dryers in one compact unit, and gives high coating and printing quality, as well as optimized energy-efficiency and runnability. The delivery will also include Valmet DNA machine control system for the coating section and spare parts and consumables packages.

6,300-mm-wide (wire) board machine will produce white lined chipboard grades with a basis weight range of 180-350 g/m2. The mechanical design speed for the new parts will be 1,000 m/min and daily capacity over 1,800 tonnes.

About the customer Zhejiang Forest United Paper

Zhejiang Forest United Paper is a subsidiary of Forest Packaging Group, which was established in 1998 with a registered capital of 150 million and about 1,800 employees. Forest Packaging Group is a high-tech enterprise engaged in the research and development, production and sales of packaging paper grades, corrugated cardboard, corrugated boxes and other products. The company's products are widely used in packaging manufacturing and industrial and consumer product packaging.

