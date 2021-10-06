checkAd

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global complete nutrition products market size is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. Growing consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat or on-the-go products, owing to busier lifestyles and hectic work schedules, is driving the demand for complete nutrition products.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The growing awareness of low calorie and highly nutritional diet to promote physical health and cater to obesity especially among millennials and the working-class population in the U.S. has ensured high demand for complete nutrition products in the region
  • The RTD shakes segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. Consumers are adopting these shakes for post-workout and on-the-go routines. Consumers have been using them as meal replacements since it reduces the need for cooking, planning, and preparing meals, which is expected to drive its demand during the forecast period
  • The online segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to a shift in consumers' shopping behavior. Benefits offered by online distribution channels such as door-step delivery, easy payment methods, heavy discounts, and the availability of a wide range of products on a single platform also attracts consumers to shop through this channel

Read 90 page market research report, "Complete Nutrition Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Powder, RTD Shakes, Bars), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Increasing working population in both developed and developing nations and rising single households that have less time to cook or prepare meals are factors anticipated to propel market growth. Moreover, convenient food products in the form of bars and RTD shakes are easily accepted by consumers owing to their on-the-go lifestyles. The rising demand for high quality, organic, and unique taste is further likely to drive the market.

