Caldwell Enhances Life Sciences and Healthcare Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Rhian Woodisse to London Office

TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its recruiting capabilities in healthcare services, life sciences and private equity with the addition of Rhian Woodisse as a partner in Caldwell's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice and based in the firm's London office.

"With a background in research and substantial experience partnering with clients on a global basis, Rhian has keen insights into the changing demands on the industry's leaders and innovative solutions to her clients' talent management challenges," said John Blank, managing partner of Caldwell's Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice. "Life sciences and healthcare is a highly competitive, growing sector, and Rhian is a fantastic addition to our team of experienced partners."

With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare executive search, Ms. Woodisse focuses on advising senior leaders and non-executive boards in healthcare services, special education, life sciences and private equity. Functionally she has supported clients broadly on both commercial and clinical leadership roles.

Ms. Woodisse joins Caldwell from The Woodisse Partnership, a firm she founded and ran for more than 5 years. Previously she held consultant positions at industry leading firms including Korn/Ferry and CT Partners. In addition, she spent two years client-side helping establish First Bridge Centre, a new interdisciplinary clinic for young children with global developmental delay, serving as their Head of Partnerships. Earlier in her career she worked within the NHS, private hospitals and care homes.

Ms. Woodisse earned a bachelor's degree from Oxford Brookes University.

​​"It has been a transformative year for the London office, which has now become one of our largest offices," said Chris Beck, president. "Rhian's extensive experience serving clients across EMEA, coupled with her time based in the US, allows us to serve our clients in the life sciences and healthcare arena in a more global and seamless way."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

