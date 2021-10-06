Greencells expands Management Team in context of strong company growth and appoints Björn Lamprecht as new Chief Operating Officer of the Group



Saarbrücken, 6 October 2021 - Greencells, a global developer and EPC service provider for utility-scale solar power plants, is responding to the company's continued strong growth by expanding its Management Team. Björn Lamprecht has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Group with effect from 1 October 2021 and is thus responsible for the operational business of the Group. He succeeds Patrick Clemens, who has acted as both COO and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and who will remain as the company's CTO, concentrating entirely on the sustainable innovation and technology orientation of Greencells.



Björn Lamprecht has many years of experience in the renewable energy sector. In particular, as Chief Operating Officer of GOLDBECK SOLAR GmbH, he was responsible for the operational business, the implementation of the growth strategy and various M&A programmes. Most recently, he was a Management Board member of Aquarion AG, an EPC company in the field of sustainable water treatment. Further professional milestones include the industrial technology provider Voith, in whose Senior Management Björn Lamprecht worked internationally for several years, as well as his successful work in management consulting.



Andreas Hoffmann, CEO of Greencells: "We are delighted that we have been able to bring on board Mr. Lamprecht, a proven expert in the field of renewable energies. We have known and appreciated Björn Lamprecht for many years, not least because we got to know him as a very competent business partner as the then COO of GOLDBECK SOLAR, a company with which we have a trusting partnership. With Björn Lamprecht in the extended Management Team, we see ourselves in an excellent position to participate sustainably in the expected global market growth as one of the largest solar groups in Europe."

