BAM Continues to Deliver with 1.1% Copper Over 39.25 meters; Monarch Gold Zone extended by 600 meters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the final three holes drilled in 2021 at its BAM Property located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia. Drill holes BAM-004 and 006 were drilled to test the Jan copper zone south of the newly-discovered Monarch Gold Zone, with drill hole BAM-005 drilled to test the northern extent of the Monarch Gold Zone.

“BAM continues to deliver excellent results with BAM-005 extending the Monarch Gold Zone, the newest gold discovery in the Golden Triangle, to the north and BAM-004 showing the copper potential of the Jan Copper Zone,” commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. “We have already started planning the BAM 2022 exploration program to follow up on this summer’s success at BAM.”

Select drill results (see Table 1 below for drill results) from the final three drill holes drilled at BAM in 2021, BAM-004, 005, and 006, include:

  • Hole BAM-004 intersected 1.1% copper over 39.25 meters, including 9.15 meters grading 3.23% copper; and
  • Hole BAM-005 intersected 0.65 g/t gold over 62.30 meters, including 18.20 meters grading 1.14 g/t gold.

BAM-005 is located approximately 600 meters north of BAM-002 (the most southerly Monarch Gold Zone hole) and approximately 600 meters northeast of BAM-003 (the most westerly Monarch Gold Zone hole). The Jan Copper Zone is located to the west and south of the Monarch Gold Zone, with BAM-004 located approximately 1,300 meters southwest of BAM-002. Plan maps and sections for drill holes BAM-004, 005 and 006 of the BAM 2021 Drill Program are available here.

BAM 2021 Exploration

The BAM 2021 Drill Program consisted of six holes totaling 835.9 meters. The Monarch Gold Zone was tested with drill holes BAM-001, 002, 003, and 005, which were targeted on coincident IP chargeability anomalies with highly anomalous gold in soil values of up to 5.7 grams per tonne. The Jan Copper Zone was tested with drill holes BAM-004 and 006, which were targeted on soil geochemistry with values in excess of 1% copper and surface showings exposed ‎in historical trenches.

Based upon the 2021 mapping and sampling and geophysics programs and 2020 soil geochemical sampling and geophysics programs, the Monarch Gold Zone is interpreted to extend over one kilometer north-south and up to 500 meters east-west at surface and the Jan Copper Zone is interpreted to extend approximately one kilometer north-south and over 500 meters east-west at surface.

