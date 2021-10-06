checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Earnings in the third quarter impacted by customer plant closures due to supply chain constraints for semiconductors as well as increased commodity prices - adjustment to full-year forecast necessary

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2021, 11:24  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Earnings in the third quarter impacted by customer plant closures due to supply chain constraints for semiconductors as well as increased commodity prices - adjustment to full-year forecast necessary

06-Oct-2021 / 11:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

GRAMMER AG: Earnings in the third quarter impacted by customer plant closures due to supply chain constraints for semiconductors as well as increased commodity prices - adjustment to full-year forecast necessary

Ursensollen, October 6, 2021 - Based on its initial, preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG expects Group revenue to come to around 432 million euros for the third quarter of 2021 (previous year: 461.7 million euros), thus falling slightly short of the previous year's figure. The decline in revenue over the previous year is particularly due to the substantial reduction in customer call-offs caused by the limited availability of semiconductor components, especially in the AMERICAS and EMEA.

In addition, operating earnings in the third quarter materially came under pressure from price developments in the international commodity markets. GRAMMER AG's operating EBIT will therefore amount to around -1.2 million euros in the third quarter of 2021 according to preliminary figures and a current projection (Q3 2020: 22.4 million euros). Accordingly, EBIT should come to -1.2 million euros (Q3 2020: 5.8 million euros).

The significant impact on earnings in the third quarter of 2021 and expected market and business conditions have prompted GRAMMER to scale back its full-year earnings forecast for 2021. GRAMMER AG expects the challenging economic conditions to persist in 2021 particularly in the markets that it addresses. The further course of the global supply-chain constraints in the semiconductor industry and prices on international commodity markets are leaving significant traces on the earnings forecast. Consequently, GRAMMER is now forecasting full-year operating EBIT of between 17 and 22 million euros. It had previously been expecting operating EBIT of around 65 million euros. At the same time, it reaffirms its previous revenue guidance of around 1.8 billion euros.

The quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2021 will be published on October 27, 2021.

The Executive Board
GRAMMER AG




Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Tanja Bücherl
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113
investor-relations@grammer.com

06-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1238683

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1238683  06-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238683&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGrammer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: GRAMMER AG.....oder sitzen Sie schon bequem ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Earnings in the third quarter impacted by customer plant closures due to supply chain constraints for semiconductors as well as increased commodity prices - adjustment to full-year forecast necessary DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results Earnings in the third quarter impacted by customer plant closures due to supply chain constraints for semiconductors as well as increased commodity prices - …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger präsentiert sich erstmals auf der Intersolar Europe 2021 als Produzent von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec wächst im dritten Quartal weiter und verzeichnet Rekord-Auftragseingang
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox finalisiert Verkauf des US-Geschäfts und passt Prognose an
DGAP-News: TUI veröffentlicht Buchungs-Update für das abgeschlossene Q4 und kündigt weitere Stärkung der ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: SYNLAB erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2021 / ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - TERMINATION OF DUTCH SOP ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:27 UhrGrammer Cuts Outlook Significantly After Q3 Revenue Declines to EUR 432 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
11:24 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Kundenseitige Werksschließungen infolge der Lieferengpässe bei Halbleitern sowie gestiegene Rohstoffpreise belasten das Ergebnis im dritten Quartal - Anpassung der Gesamtjahresprognose erforderlich
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs