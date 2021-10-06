FireFox Gold Aims Drill Bit at Four Distinct Gold Targets

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a new fully funded campaign of diamond drilling that will test up to four of …

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox, commented, "We have focused on executing a systematic exploration plan and it has paid off with four exciting drill-ready gold targets this year, including the Sarvi Project which we plan to drill for the first time. The potential for significant gold mineralization is high at all of these targets and we look forward to discovering the next deposit…or two, in Lapland."

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a new fully funded campaign of diamond drilling that will test up to four of the Company's gold properties in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt over the next four months.

The drill program has commenced at the 100%-owned Mustajärvi Project, where the recently completed Phase 4 program hit a high-grade gold zone including 1.35 metres at 93.88 g/t gold in hole 21MJ001 and 7.69 g/t gold over 16.45 metres in hole 21MJ010 (see news releases dated June 17th, 2021 and September 9th, 2021). The new work will include up to 2,000 metres targeted primarily at the high-grade zone in the Northeast Target.

The second priority property likely to be drill tested before the end of January 2022 is FireFox's 100%-held Sarvi Project, which adjoins Rupert Resources' Area 1 discovery zone. FireFox is currently engaged in a detailed trenching and BOT sampling program at Sarvi. To date, the team has collected 168 chip channel and over 500 BOT samples. These new data will be integrated with earlier geophysics and gold, arsenic, and copper anomalies from till and rock sampling to generate priority drill targets (see news release dated August 24th, 2021). Drilling at Sarvi will likely advance in phases as targets become better defined based on data still pending from the 2021 trenching and BOT campaigns.

By early November, FireFox plans to move the drill rig to the Utsamo target area of the Jeesiö Project. This area was subjected to a detailed base-of-till (BOT) sampling program in the spring and summer with over 1,000 samples collected. Results are now being processed and interpreted to refine final drill targets for the fall campaign, which is expected to include up to 1,000 metres of drilling at Utsamo. If permits, schedule and conditions permit, FireFox plans additional exploration holes at the Saittavaara Prospect in the southern Kataja Belt of the Jeesiö Project. This area was drilled for the first time earlier this year, and yielded gold mineralization of more than 0.9 g/t gold in two of three holes, including a near-surface zone of 4.0m averaging 2.03 g/t gold in 21JE002 (see news release dated August 3rd, 2021).