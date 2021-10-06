DGAP-DD Media and Games Invest SE english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|Bodhivas GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Remco
|Last name(s):
|Westermann
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Media and Games Invest SE
b) LEI
|391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|Description:
|MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.966 EUR
|5055.388 EUR
|4.966 EUR
|1107.418 EUR
|4.976 EUR
|2264.08 EUR
|4.976 EUR
|1388.304 EUR
|4.964 EUR
|4542.06 EUR
|4.952 EUR
|5679.944 EUR
|4.99 EUR
|8842.28 EUR
|4.942 EUR
|2302.972 EUR
|4.91 EUR
|7502.48 EUR
|4.944 EUR
|5210.976 EUR
|4.898 EUR
|4011.462 EUR
|4.874 EUR
|1091.776 EUR
