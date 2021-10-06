checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.10.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.966 EUR 5055.388 EUR
4.966 EUR 1107.418 EUR
4.976 EUR 2264.08 EUR
4.976 EUR 1388.304 EUR
4.964 EUR 4542.06 EUR
4.952 EUR 5679.944 EUR
4.99 EUR 8842.28 EUR
4.942 EUR 2302.972 EUR
4.91 EUR 7502.48 EUR
4.944 EUR 5210.976 EUR
4.898 EUR 4011.462 EUR
4.874 EUR 1091.776 EUR
