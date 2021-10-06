checkAd

Technicolor Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 11:32  |  15   |   |   

October 6, 2021

Technicolor: Information concerning the total number
of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16
of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Technicolor Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights
September 30, 2021

  		235,823,571

  		Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 235,823,571
Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 235,823,571

(1)    Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2)    Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

*                *
*

About Technicolor

www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolorlinkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Technicolor Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares October 6, 2021 Technicolor: Information concerning the total numberof voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
Stifel to Acquire Vining Sparks
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Beyond Meat Breaks through the Breakfast Category in Canada by Introducing Plant-Based Beyond ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Unveil New AI Technologies, Products in GTC Keynote; Hundreds of ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...