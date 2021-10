Grammer Cuts Outlook Significantly After Q3 Revenue Declines to EUR 432 Million Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 11:27 | | 34 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 11:27 | (PLX AI) – Grammer Q3 revenue EUR 432 million, down from EUR 462 million last year.Q3 EBIT EUR -1.2 million, down from EUR 5.8 million last yearEarnings impacted by customer plant closures due to supply chain constraints for semiconductors as well … (PLX AI) – Grammer Q3 revenue EUR 432 million, down from EUR 462 million last year.Q3 EBIT EUR -1.2 million, down from EUR 5.8 million last yearEarnings impacted by customer plant closures due to supply chain constraints for semiconductors as well … (PLX AI) – Grammer Q3 revenue EUR 432 million, down from EUR 462 million last year.

Q3 EBIT EUR -1.2 million, down from EUR 5.8 million last year

Earnings impacted by customer plant closures due to supply chain constraints for semiconductors as well as increased commodity prices

Expects challenging conditions to persist

Now sees FY operating EBIT of EUR 17-22 million, down from EUR 65 million previously

Keeps FY revenue guidance unchanged at EUR 1.8 billion Grammer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Grammer Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer