Nordnet, Avanza Growth Prospects Are Intact, DNB Says, Reiterating Buy

(PLX AI) – Nordnet and Avanza continue to have solid growth outlooks, DNB analysts said, reiterating buy recommendations on both stocks.

Nordnet price target unchanged at SEK 190

Avanza price target raised to SEK 340 from SEK 330

Nordnet is primed for high growth in customers and savings, particularly outside Sweden, DNB said

Avanza customer growth and activity trends held up well in Q3, showing that concerns the pandemic earnings surge might be temporary were overdone, DNB said

Avanza is down 2.4% in late morning trading, with Nordnet down 1%



