CHRONEXT AG: CHRONEXT AG postpones contemplated IPO

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Press Release Zug, Switzerland, October 6, 2021

CHRONEXT AG postpones contemplated IPO

Zug, October 6, 2021 - CHRONEXT AG ("CHRONEXT") has decided together with its shareholders to postpone the contemplated IPO due to currently adverse market conditions for high growth companies. The initial listing of the shares of CHRONEXT on the SIX Swiss Exchange was originally planned for October 8, 2021. CHRONEXT and its shareholders remain committed to a public listing once market conditions stabilise.

About CHRONEXT:

CHRONEXT AG (www.chronext.com) was founded in 2013 by Philipp Man and Ludwig Wurlitzer. The platform for luxury watches employs over 120 people and offers around 7,000 models for sale. With headquarters in Zug (Switzerland) and a further 9 locations in Europe and one in Hong Kong as well as a watch workshop for quality and authenticity testing, the company is internationally positioned and guarantees a fast, convenient, and secure service. CHRONEXT simplifies the complex structures of the watch market and enables a unique buying experience. For more information, please visit: www.chronext.com



Press Contact:

Harald Kinzler Lucas Hermanns

Kekst CNC CHRONEXT Service Germany GmbH

+49 69 5060 37579 +49 171 687 6336

harald.kinzler@kekstcnc.com lucas.hermanns@chronext.com



Investors:

Dagmara Robinson

CHRONEXT AG

+41 79 829 06 70

invest@chronext.com