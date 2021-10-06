Global Electric Bus Market to Exhibit 14.9% CAGR Through 2026, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric bus market registered 82,604 unit sales in 2020, and it is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2026, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

The major factors driving the global market are:

1. Falling Prices of Batteries: As per various industry experts, the average cost of lithium-ion battery packs for large orders fell to nearly $150 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in 2020 from around $600/kWh in 2015. Since the battery accounts for nearly 40% of the total manufacturing cost of an electric bus, any reduction in its price will allow automotive manufacturers to reduce the cost of these vehicles, which will, in turn, propel the electric bus market sales volume.

2. Burgeoning Need for Greener Environment: The extensive usage of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles has caused rapid environmental deterioration, which is one of the major factors responsible for the rising incidence of lung diseases. Thus, in order to mitigate the escalating air pollution levels, the governments of many countries are encouraging the deployment of electric buses. For instance, the Indian government has provided $486 million in incentives for supporting the deployment of 7,090 such automobiles in the country.

The battery electric bus (BEB) category dominated the global electric bus market during the last few years, under the vehicle segment, and this trend is predicted to continue in the forthcoming years. The deployment of these vehicles has increased massively in recent years because of the provision of government subsidies and other financial incentives. In addition, major automotive companies are incorporating BEBs in their product portfolio, which is also supporting the advance of the category.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) held the largest share in the electric bus market in the past, mainly because of the large-scale deployment of these vehicles in China. This was because of the enactment of supportive policies and provision of financial incentives by the government for the replacement of traditional diesel, petrol, and natural gas buses with greener variants. Moreover, many other regional countries are aiming to electrify their public fleets in the coming years.