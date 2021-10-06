checkAd

DGAP-News Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2021, 12:03  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

06.10.2021 / 12:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Linde PLC!
Long
Basispreis 235,00€
Hebel 11,13
Ask 1,98
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 273,51€
Hebel 10,74
Ask 2,07
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Guildford, UK, October 6, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 10:00 EDT/16:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 800 377 9510
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 724 5685
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 031 4838
Access code: 6836588
Live webcast (listen-only) https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay Available on demand beginning at 11:30 EDT/17:30 CEST on
Thursday, October 28, 2021 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
 

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com 		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


06.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1238473

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1238473  06.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238473&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetLinde Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule 06.10.2021 / 12:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Linde Announces Third Quarter …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger präsentiert sich erstmals auf der Intersolar Europe 2021 als Produzent von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec wächst im dritten Quartal weiter und verzeichnet Rekord-Auftragseingang
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox finalisiert Verkauf des US-Geschäfts und passt Prognose an
DGAP-News: TUI veröffentlicht Buchungs-Update für das abgeschlossene Q4 und kündigt weitere Stärkung der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SYNLAB erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2021 / ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - TERMINATION OF DUTCH SOP ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:20 UhrLinde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21Kissigs Aktien Report: Adidas, Linde, RWE - Keine Angst vor den DAX-Aufsteigern!
Michael C. Kissig | Kommentare
30.09.21FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Sixth Consecutive Year
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21DGAP-News: FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Sixth Consecutive Year
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Wasserstoff-Aktien: 2 Kandidaten mit viel Potenzial
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.09.21 Adidas, Linde & RWE – Keine Angst vor den DAX-Aufsteigern!
Armin Brack M.A. | Kommentare
19.09.21Wasserstoff-News von der Linde-Aktie, Chevron-Aktie und Porsche-Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.09.21Anzeige: NEL, Royal Helium, Linde, BASF – Hier wird es höchst explosiv!
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
16.09.21BERENBERG stuft LINDE plc auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
16.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Etwas erholt nach schwachem Vortag
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte