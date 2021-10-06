ETH Zurich and Holcim unveil innovative and sustainable floor system

Lightweight solution lowers embodied CO 2 footprint by up to 80%



footprint by up to 80% Low-carbon and circular benefits enhanced by Holcim's green concrete, ECOPact Plus



Industrial production as precast floor solution in development



The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) and Holcim introduce today an innovative lightweight floor system with an 80% lower carbon footprint compared to traditional structures with no compromise on performance. The floor solution was designed by Block Research Group (BRG) of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) using the principles of strength through geometry. The sustainability profile of the floor solution is driven by its smart design, using 50% less materials, its green concrete with Holcim's ECOPact Plus offering a 33% lower carbon footprint[1] and its circularity profile using Holcim's green cement with 20% recycled construction and demolition waste inside. With traditional floor slabs in reinforced concrete accounting for 40% of the concrete mass of medium-rise buildings, the combination of smart design with green and circular building materials makes sustainable construction possible at scale. This breakthrough in sustainable floor construction is implemented for the first time in the HiLo (High Performance, Low Emissions) innovation unit at NEST (Next Evolution in Sustainable Building Technologies) in Dübendorf, Switzerland.

Jan Jenisch, Holcim CEO: 'This innovative floor system represents a real breakthrough in sustainable construction. It is a great example of how our key levers to net-zero building add up to make a real difference, from green concrete, to smart design, all the way to circularity. What's exciting is that all this innovation is to put to work in a floor system that can be deployed at scale. With today's rise in population and urbanisation, we expect to be building ten billion square meters of floors each year to house two billion additional people in cities by 2050. I am committed to accelerating the deployment of such green building solutions to make our cities work for people and the planet.'