NYC’S 123 William Street Named Building of the Year by BOMA New York

“We are honored to be recognized by our peers for the superior operation and management of 123 William Street and appreciate this meaningful recognition of our team’s efforts,” said Michael Weil, NYC’s Chief Executive Officer. “The extensive upgrades we have made to the building and its systems demonstrate the commitment we have to our tenants, neighbors and investors. This award is a testament to the strong focus of NYC’s asset management team, led by Chris Chao, and to the exceptional work of our CBRE building management team. Together, their dedication continues to deliver exceptional results.”

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is pleased to announce that its property at 123 William Street in New York, NY has been named Building of the Year in the Operating Office Building 500,000 – 1,000,000 square foot category by the Building Owners and Managers Association of New York (“BOMA New York”). 123 William Street is a 545,000 square-foot office building in downtown Manhattan. Major tenants include government, financial and not-for-profit organizations.

BOMA New York’s annual Pinnacle Awards are presented to New York’s premier buildings, people and charitable organizations. Winners are determined by a peer-judging review system. All local winners are automatically entered into the national TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) awards competition – first at the Regional level and then at the North American level, including all of the US and Canada

About New York City REIT, Inc.

New York City REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City. Additional information about NYC can be found on its website at www.newyorkcityreit.com.

