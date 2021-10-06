checkAd

The Home Depot Teams Up with Walmart GoLocal to Enhance Local Delivery Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 12:00  |  23   |   |   

Two of the world’s leading retailers are working together to expand same-day and next-day delivery capabilities for home improvement customers in the U.S. With Walmart GoLocal, The Home Depot customers have another option for same-day or next-day delivery on a variety of home improvement products.

“The Home Depot is continuously working to give customers the most convenient shopping experience in home improvement, and that includes providing a wide range of fast and reliable delivery options,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot. “This partnership brings us even closer to our goal of offering same-day or next-day delivery to 90 percent of the U.S. population.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walmart Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 121,02€
Hebel 8,89
Ask 1,30
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 152,62€
Hebel 8,36
Ask 1,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The company will offer delivery with Walmart GoLocal in select markets in the coming weeks, with plans to expand to multiple markets across the country by the end of the year. Products that qualify for this scheduled delivery, including tools, fasteners, paint and other supplies that easily fit in a car, will have that option enabled at online checkout.

“We’re honored to work with The Home Depot in our shared goal of making fast and reliable local delivery available in every community we serve, including rural and suburban areas, where we both have a strong retail presence,” said John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to welcome The Home Depot as Walmart GoLocal’s first retail client and look forward to helping power their local delivery efforts.”

The Home Depot is building a comprehensive, innovative delivery network to provide customers with same-day or next-day delivery options no matter the product or project – whether that’s a box of nails, décor items or big and bulky shipments of lumber, drywall or appliances. Its network accommodates products of any size or volume, with delivery options for both Pro and DIY customers. In addition, The Home Depot’s 2,300 retail stores offer traditional in-store shopping experiences as well as the ability for customers to place orders online and pick them up in-store at a service desk, locker or curbside. Scheduled delivery is also available ­– customers can choose which day their project materials will be delivered directly to their homes or jobsites.

In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot saw sales on digital platforms increase 86 percent, with more than half of online orders fulfilled through stores. The company moved a record 1.2 billion cubic feet of products through its delivery network and achieved record sales of $132.1 billion.

Walmart recently launched Walmart GoLocal to extend the retailer’s expertise in local delivery to businesses of all sizes at competitive pricing. This includes delivery on a range of items, including those with size and complex requirements, as well as the flexibility to meet varying delivery timelines, such as express, same-day and next-day delivery. With Walmart GoLocal, businesses can focus on what they do best while leaving delivery speed and efficiency to Walmart.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer. The company operates a total of 2,300 Home Depot retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Walmart Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Teams Up with Walmart GoLocal to Enhance Local Delivery Capabilities Two of the world’s leading retailers are working together to expand same-day and next-day delivery capabilities for home improvement customers in the U.S. With Walmart GoLocal, The Home Depot customers have another option for same-day or next-day …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Walmart Has Now Saved Customers Over $2 Billion in Money Transfer Fees
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21SUSE IM FOKUS: Plötzlich im Scheinwerferlicht
dpa-AFX | Analysen
29.09.21Walmart Reveals This Holiday Season’s Most-Wanted Toys with 8th Annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Walmart Selects Epic to Help Customers Simplify Their Healthcare
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.213 Top-Wachstumsaktien, die man kaufen und ewig lange halten kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.09.21Walmart and Sam’s Club Now Administering Booster Shots
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Walmart To Host ESG-Focused Discussion on Human Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Walmart Announces Closing of Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Walmart Announces Pricing for Cash Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Walmart Announces Early Participation Results, Upsizing and Satisfaction of the Financing Condition for its Cash Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten