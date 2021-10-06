checkAd

EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 12:00  |  63   |   |   

EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, and Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced a discovery collaboration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005281/en/

The partnership will leverage Absci’s Drug Creation technology for discovery and development activities, along with EQRx’s clinical development expertise and commercial capabilities, to advance next-generation, protein-based therapeutics at more affordable costs for patients. EQRx and Absci will collaborate to jointly engineer and develop several clinical candidates across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and immunology. At Absci’s option, it may make additional investments at progressive stages of development in exchange for an increased share of product sales.

“Absci’s technology platform enables rapid discovery and production of well-differentiated protein-based drugs that are elusive to other discovery approaches,” said Carlos Garcia-Echeverria, Ph.D., chief of Rx creation at EQRx. “We are excited to work with Absci towards our goal of providing innovative, cost-effective treatment options for patients.”

“This collaboration with EQRx expands the reach of our AI-powered target discovery, drug design and development technology,” said Sean McClain, founder and CEO of Absci. “Together, we look forward to discovering differentiated next-generation biologics, driving efficiencies, and accelerating timelines so that our future medicines can have the biggest possible impact for patients in need.”

About EQRx

EQRx is a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices. Launched in January 2020, EQRx is purpose-built, at scale, with a growing catalog of medicines in development in high-cost drug categories and emerging partnerships with leading payers and providers. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system, EQRx aims to provide innovative, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. In August 2021, EQRx announced a proposed combination with CM Life Sciences III (Nasdaq: CMLTU) to accelerate its growth. The combination is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRxInc, LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

Seite 1 von 5
CM Life Sciences III (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, and Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21EQRx Appoints Kathy Giusti to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21EQRx Announces Presentation of Phase 3 Data Demonstrating a Progression-Free Survival Benefit with Sugemalimab Consolidation Therapy in Patients with Stage III NSCLC at ESMO Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Sugemalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as a First-Line Treatment for Stage IV NSCLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21EQRx to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten