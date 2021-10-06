Telefónica Tech and CyberArk to Deliver New Identity Security Managed Service Offering

Telefónica Tech, the leading digital transformation enabler, and CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, are teaming up to deliver an expanded portfolio of SaaS-based cybersecurity solutions that prioritize a security-first approach to protecting against identity-driven risk. Customers will benefit from being able to secure access for all human and machine identities without sacrificing business agility.

As part of this agreement, both Telefónica B2B customers as well as Telefónica telecommunications operators will have access to a new set of innovative cybersecurity offerings, built on the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. Telefónica Tech will offer the CyberArk platform as a managed service, addressing the Identity Security needs of customers - from large enterprises to SMBs - in multiple countries including Brazil, Germany, Spain, the UK and the USA.

Organizations are deploying increasingly complex enterprise networks in order to enable remote work and accelerate digital transformation. As a result, traditional perimeter-based approaches to security are no longer sufficient – there are simply too many critical credentials, secrets and identities to manage without a best-in-class Identity Security solution. Cybercriminals are regularly able to exploit gaps in network perimeters and negatively impact businesses by compromising both user and machine identities.

Centered on privileged access management, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform delivers a security-first approach to authentication, authorization, access and audit, in an integrated, seamless manner — helping to ensure protection at every step in the Identity Security lifecycle with a frictionless user experience.

“Organizations are struggling to adapt their corporate security in the post-pandemic scenario. To cope with this changing situation, Telefónica Tech aims to address this need with market-leading security management services, based not only Telefónica’s SOC capabilities, but also via establishing alliances with the most advanced technology providers,” said Alberto Sempere, Cybersecurity Product & Services director, Telefónica Tech. “For this reason, Telefónica Tech is building out its Identity Security offering with CyberArk as its foundation, making the entire CyberArk Identity Security Platform available as a managed services provision to Telefónica Tech customers around the world.”