KNOT Offshore Partners LP Hosting Virtual Investor Day

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: KNOP) will host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today at 10:00 am ET, where the Partnership and its sponsor, Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS, will provide an overview of the shuttle tanker business, give an update on the shuttle tanker market, and outline the supportive fundamentals that continue to underpin the Partnership’s leading market position and future growth expectations.

In addition, third-party experts from Fearnleys and Rystad Energy will present on Shuttle Tanker Fundamentals and Shuttle Tanker Market Outlook respectively.