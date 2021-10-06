checkAd

As battle against cybercrime continues during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Check Point Research reports 40% increase in cyberattacks

Globally in 2021, 1 out of every 61 organizations is impacted by ransomware each week

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Research (CPR), the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today reports that as we enter Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, globally, there are 40% more attacks weekly on organizations in 2021 compared to 2020.

Globally, after a slight decrease in the weeks before March 2020, from March 2020, there was a significant increase in the average weekly number of attacks on each organization over the months including 2021. In September 2021, the average weekly number of attacks on each organization globally reached its peak with over 870 attacks. This is more than double the number of attacks in March 2020.

While Africa is the most targeted region for cyberattacks, Europe and North America faced the biggest increases in cyberattacks between 2020 and 2021. Organizations in Africa experienced the highest volume of attacks so far in 2021, with an average of 1,615 weekly attacks per organization. This is a 15% increase from last year. This is followed by APAC with an average of 1,299 weekly attacks per organization (20% increase), followed by Latin America with an average of 1,117 attacks weekly (37% increase), Europe with 665 (65% increase) and North America with 497 (57% increase).

The sectors which are experiencing the highest volumes of cyberattacks are Education/Research with an average of 1,468 attacks per organization each week (increase of 60% from 2020), followed by Government/Military with 1,082 (40% increase) and Healthcare with 752 (55% increase).

Ransomware continues to plague organizations across the world

In addition, CPR observed that globally in 2021, on average, 1 out of every 61 organizations is impacted by ransomware each week – a 9% increase compared to 2020. The ISP/MSP sector is the industry most attacked by ransomware this year. The average weekly number of impacted organizations in this sector in 2021 is 1 out of 36 (32% increase from 2020). Healthcare is in second place with 1 out of 44 organizations having been impacted (39% increase) followed by software vendors in third place with 1 out of 52 organizations (21% increase).

