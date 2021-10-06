checkAd

Municipality Finance Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 12:00  |  20   |   |   

Municipality Finance Plc
Stock exchange release
6 October 2021 at 1:00 pm (EEST)

Municipality Finance Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend


Based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Municipality Finance Plc (“MuniFin”) has decided that a dividend of EUR 0.52 per share, totalling EUR 20,313,174.96, is to be paid from the distributable funds of the company. The dividend will be paid on 25 October 2021 to a shareholder who on the dividend record date 18 October 2021 is registered as a shareholder in the company's register of shareholders as maintained by the company.

MuniFin clearly fulfils all the prudential requirements set for it. The dividend amount has been already deducted from the Common Equity Tier 1 capital, and thus the distribution of dividend will not impact MuniFin’s capital adequacy or leverage ratio. Further, in the Board’s opinion, the distribution of dividend does not place the fulfilment of the capital requirements or the company’s liquidity in jeopardy.

On 15 December 2020, the European Central Bank (ECB) recommended that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, until 30 September 2021 significant credit institutions exercise extreme prudence when deciding on dividends. MuniFin’s Annual General Meeting, held on 25 March 2021, authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a dividend of a maximum of EUR 0.52 per share, totalling EUR 20,313,174.96 and its payment in one or more instalments at a time it deems best, taking into account the current authority recommendations. On 23 July 2021 the ECB decided not to extend the dividend recommendation beyond September 2021.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Esa Kallio
President and CEO
tel. +358 50 337 7953

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions: the Group’s balance sheet totals close to EUR 46 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin’s customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Municipality Finance Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend Municipality Finance PlcStock exchange release 6 October 2021 at 1:00 pm (EEST) Municipality Finance Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend Based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting, the Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
Stifel to Acquire Vining Sparks
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Beyond Meat Breaks through the Breakfast Category in Canada by Introducing Plant-Based Beyond ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Unveil New AI Technologies, Products in GTC Keynote; Hundreds of ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...