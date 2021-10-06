checkAd

EANS-News Wienerberger acquires Struxura, a Belgian producer of prefabricated wall panels

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers/Strategic Management Decisions

Vienna -

* The acquisition of Struxura is in line with the targets of Wienerberger's
growth strategy and enhances value creation within the Group
* With the Struxura portfolio added to its own product range, and thanks to
digital BIM solutions, Wienerberger is taking the next step toward becoming a
full-range supplier of system solutions
* Wienerberger thus consolidates its leading position in the core segments of
new build and renovation


Wienerberger today announces its acquisition of Struxura in Belgium. With the
take-over of Struxura BV, a producer of prefabricated wall panels, Wienerberger
continues to consistently and successfully pursue its sustainable development
into a full-range system provider while, at the same time, offering its
customers enhanced convenience in line with the Group's ambitious ESG targets.
Struxura employs a total workforce of 25 employees at two locations and
generates revenues of approx. EUR 8 million.

Struxura is a manufacturer of ceramic loadbearing wall panels and concrete
elements. The company operates two production sites in West Flanders. Through
this acquisition, Wienerberger is broadening and optimizing its product
portfolio, given that Struxura has a successful track record in prefabrication
based on a scalable product range with fully integrated BIM (Building
Information Modeling). With digital solutions of this type, which facilitate not
only networking during the design phase, but also the construction and
management of buildings, Wienerberger is supporting the trend toward faster,
more precise, and more sustainable building construction. The prefabricated
ceramic wall panels are produced by means of a computer-controlled and fully
automatic process at a plant in Poperinge in West Flanders. In sync with these
developments, Wienerberger is consistently advancing the drive toward
digitalization with digital BIM solutions for its design and production
processes.

With Struxura, Wienerberger plans to further strengthen its position in the
current sales markets. At the same time, additional opportunities for market
growth are expected to arise in the context of public calls for tender for
medium-sized buildings and inner-city projects, where speed and quality of
execution are particular of importance.
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

