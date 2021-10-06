--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers/Strategic Management DecisionsVienna -* The acquisition of Struxura is in line with the targets of Wienerberger'sgrowth strategy and enhances value creation within the Group* With the Struxura portfolio added to its own product range, and thanks todigital BIM solutions, Wienerberger is taking the next step toward becoming afull-range supplier of system solutions* Wienerberger thus consolidates its leading position in the core segments ofnew build and renovationWienerberger today announces its acquisition of Struxura in Belgium. With thetake-over of Struxura BV, a producer of prefabricated wall panels, Wienerbergercontinues to consistently and successfully pursue its sustainable developmentinto a full-range system provider while, at the same time, offering itscustomers enhanced convenience in line with the Group's ambitious ESG targets.Struxura employs a total workforce of 25 employees at two locations andgenerates revenues of approx. EUR 8 million.Struxura is a manufacturer of ceramic loadbearing wall panels and concreteelements. The company operates two production sites in West Flanders. Throughthis acquisition, Wienerberger is broadening and optimizing its productportfolio, given that Struxura has a successful track record in prefabricationbased on a scalable product range with fully integrated BIM (BuildingInformation Modeling). With digital solutions of this type, which facilitate notonly networking during the design phase, but also the construction andmanagement of buildings, Wienerberger is supporting the trend toward faster,more precise, and more sustainable building construction. The prefabricatedceramic wall panels are produced by means of a computer-controlled and fullyautomatic process at a plant in Poperinge in West Flanders. In sync with thesedevelopments, Wienerberger is consistently advancing the drive towarddigitalization with digital BIM solutions for its design and productionprocesses.With Struxura, Wienerberger plans to further strengthen its position in thecurrent sales markets. At the same time, additional opportunities for marketgrowth are expected to arise in the context of public calls for tender formedium-sized buildings and inner-city projects, where speed and quality ofexecution are particular of importance.