checkAd

DSM Net Asset Value(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 12:04  |  15   |   |   

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 October 2021 £46.53m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 October 2021 £46.53m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,292,341
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 05 October 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 90.72p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 90.24p
   
Ordinary share price  76.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (16.23%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 05/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSM Net Asset Value(s) Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 October 2021£46.53mNet Assets - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
Stifel to Acquire Vining Sparks
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Beyond Meat Breaks through the Breakfast Category in Canada by Introducing Plant-Based Beyond ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Unveil New AI Technologies, Products in GTC Keynote; Hundreds of ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...