Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense

Siemens Smart Infrastructure completed the acquisition of Wattsense

The target is a hardware and software company which offers an innovative, plug-and-play IoT management system for small and mid-size buildings

The target is a hardware and software company which offers an innovative, plug-and-play IoT management system for small and mid-size buildings

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has committed to doubling its digital revenues from EUR 700 million today to EUR 1.5 billion by 2025




