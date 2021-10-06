Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
(PLX AI) – Siemens acquires French startup Wattsense to boost IoT systems for small and medium buildings.Siemens Smart Infrastructure completed the acquisition of WattsenseThe target is a hardware and software company which offers an innovative, …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens acquires French startup Wattsense to boost IoT systems for small and medium buildings.
- Siemens Smart Infrastructure completed the acquisition of Wattsense
- The target is a hardware and software company which offers an innovative, plug-and-play IoT management system for small and mid-size buildings
- Siemens Smart Infrastructure has committed to doubling its digital revenues from EUR 700 million today to EUR 1.5 billion by 2025
