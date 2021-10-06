ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER EXECUTES EFFICIENCY PROJECT FOR PA’S FIRST GREEN BUILDING MANUFACTURING PLANT

Chicago IL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (OTC: FOMC) announces its wholly owned subsidiary the Energy Intelligence Center (EIC) is completing an energy efficiency project for the NEXII at the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s (PA) first green building manufacturing plant, NEXUS-1.

EIC has worked with its strategic subcontractors to design a light-emitting diode (LED) lighting system for the 180,000 square feet NEXUS-1 manufacturing facility located in Hazleton, PA. The solution is optimized for illumination, occupant productivity, and energy efficiency.

Based on an energy analysis, estimated energy savings of the new LED fixtures, and PA average energy rate of $0.0692 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), NEXII plans a cost savings of $51,574 per year with an annual estimated Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions savings of 939,059 pounds. If NEXUS-1 operates a 3-shifts manufacturing process over the ten (10) years life of the LEDs, the estimated 10-years cost savings is $902,540; the estimated equivalent CO 2 emissions avoided over 10-years is 16,433,536 lbs.

At 2,204 lbs per metric ton, and an annual average of 4.6 metric tons of CO 2 per car according to the EPA, at the triple shift level of operations, the facility will offset the equivalent of 162 cars per year. This is a significant impact relative to the operating staff of the facility. For further comparison, if a 60-watt incandescent light bulb runs for 3 hours per day at a home each of 365 days per year, it uses 65.7 kWh. The energy savings at this facility, is equivalent to turning off 11,343 light bulbs. Applying similar math worldwide, thus efforts will help achieve 2050 green energy goals of the planet.

“This project has been multiple months in the making, and EIC’s contractor is completing the installation of the energy saving LED fixtures for the offices, showroom, and production bays.” said Mr. John Wolfington, Managing Partner, NEXUS-1. “We expect all of the LED fixtured to be installed around the week of October 18th.”

NEXII COMMERCE TEXAS PLANT COMING SOON

The EIC is already working with NEXII on an LED lighting strategy for the new 300,000 square feet Commerce, Texas (TX) facility. The NEXUS-1 team will bring approximately 200 new, skilled green manufacturing jobs to Commerce manufacturing facility. Once fully operational, the plant will be able to produce more than 8 million square feet of building panels every year, serving projects in Southern U.S. markets.