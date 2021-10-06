checkAd

ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER EXECUTES EFFICIENCY PROJECT FOR PA’S FIRST GREEN BUILDING MANUFACTURING PLANT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 12:15  |  24   |   |   

Chicago IL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (OTC: FOMC) announces its wholly owned subsidiary the Energy Intelligence Center (EIC) is completing an energy efficiency project for the NEXII at the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s (PA) first green building manufacturing plant, NEXUS-1.

COST AND GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTIONS

EIC has worked with its strategic subcontractors to design a light-emitting diode (LED) lighting system for the 180,000 square feet NEXUS-1 manufacturing facility located in Hazleton, PA. The solution is optimized for illumination, occupant productivity, and energy efficiency.

Based on an energy analysis, estimated energy savings of the new LED fixtures, and PA average energy rate of $0.0692 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), NEXII plans a cost savings of $51,574 per year with an annual estimated Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions savings of 939,059 pounds. If NEXUS-1 operates a 3-shifts manufacturing process over the ten (10) years life of the LEDs, the estimated 10-years cost savings is $902,540; the estimated equivalent CO2 emissions avoided over 10-years is 16,433,536 lbs.

At 2,204 lbs per metric ton, and an annual average of 4.6 metric tons of CO2 per car according to the EPA, at the triple shift level of operations, the facility will offset the equivalent of 162 cars per year. This is a significant impact relative to the operating staff of the facility. For further comparison, if a 60-watt incandescent light bulb runs for 3 hours per day at a home each of 365 days per year, it uses 65.7 kWh. The energy savings at this facility, is equivalent to turning off 11,343 light bulbs. Applying similar math worldwide, thus efforts will help achieve 2050 green energy goals of the planet.

“This project has been multiple months in the making, and EIC’s contractor is completing the installation of the energy saving LED fixtures for the offices, showroom, and production bays.” said Mr. John Wolfington, Managing Partner, NEXUS-1. “We expect all of the LED fixtured to be installed around the week of October 18th.”

NEXII COMMERCE TEXAS PLANT COMING SOON

The EIC is already working with NEXII on an LED lighting strategy for the new 300,000 square feet Commerce, Texas (TX) facility. The NEXUS-1 team will bring approximately 200 new, skilled green manufacturing jobs to Commerce manufacturing facility. Once fully operational, the plant will be able to produce more than 8 million square feet of building panels every year, serving projects in Southern U.S. markets.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER EXECUTES EFFICIENCY PROJECT FOR PA’S FIRST GREEN BUILDING MANUFACTURING PLANT Chicago IL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FOMO CORP. (OTC: FOMC) announces its wholly owned subsidiary the Energy Intelligence Center (EIC) is completing an energy efficiency project for the NEXII at the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s (PA) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
Stifel to Acquire Vining Sparks
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Beyond Meat Breaks through the Breakfast Category in Canada by Introducing Plant-Based Beyond ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Unveil New AI Technologies, Products in GTC Keynote; Hundreds of ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...