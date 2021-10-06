Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 10:00 EDT/16:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
Live conference call
US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 800 377 9510
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 724 5685
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 031 4838
Access code: 6836588
Live webcast (listen-only)
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay
Available on demand beginning at 11:30 EDT/17:30 CEST on
Thursday, October 28, 2021 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
SOURCE: Linde plc
