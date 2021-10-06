

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.10.2021 / 12:27

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Niehage Position: CEO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.65 EUR 10060.50 EUR 17.65 EUR 6177.50 EUR 17.65 EUR 10060.50 EUR 17.65 EUR 176.50 EUR 17.43 EUR 4357.50 EUR 17.38 EUR 10080.40 EUR 17.38 EUR 5561.60 EUR 17.38 EUR 10080.40 EUR 17.39 EUR 10086.20 EUR 17.39 EUR 3304.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.4863 EUR 69945.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

