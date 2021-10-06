SolarWinds to Host “Better Together” North America Partner Summit

“Our Partners are essential extensions of our business, which is why it’s more important than ever to remain closely aligned and ensure they have the tools they need to succeed and deliver excellent solutions and support to our mutual customers,” said Patrick Emerson, vice president, enterprise sales and channels, SolarWinds. “We look forward to sharing our future plans for our Partner program and the company, to communicate joint opportunities for 2022 and beyond, and to further enable us to serve our customers ‘better together’ as a unified team.”

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will host its virtual “Better Together” North America Partner Summit on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The event will offer keynotes from SolarWinds executives, product portfolio roadmap and strategy sessions, an update on the company’s Secure by Design initiative, virtual networking opportunities, and a presentation and panel discussion on software integrity led by analyst firm IDC.

SolarWinds North America Partner Summit

The SolarWinds North America Partner Summit is open to all SolarWinds Partners. The agenda will include a corporate strategy update, product roadmap and strategy sessions, virtual networking opportunities, as well as discussions on channel enablement and customer support.

Keynote presentations will be led by the SolarWinds leadership team, including:

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO

Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer

Timothy Brown, CISO and VP, Security

Patrick Emerson, Vice President, Enterprise Sales and Channels

Cal Smith, Senior Director, Technical Training

Anselm Peng, Vice President, Customer Success

The Partner Summit will also include a presentation by Mark Leary, IDC research director, network analytics and automation, who will share the latest survey findings from the firm’s “Future Enterprise Resiliency and Spending Survey,” which includes industry metrics on trust and software integrity. He’ll also lead a panel discussion with Tim Brown and key SolarWinds Partners on how vendors and Partners can best work together to implement guiding standards for shared awareness and transparency in light of the increasing threat landscape.

The event will be held on November 4, 2021. If you’re a SolarWinds Partner, you can register using this link.

Additional Partner Resources

Connect With SolarWinds

#SWIevents

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and Database Administrators (DBAs) – to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

2021 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005048/en/